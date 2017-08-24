Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/24/2017 10:39 PM

Chinese Communist officials to run Tibetan Buddhism center

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIJING -- China has appointed Communist Party and government officials to manage one of the world's largest centers of Tibetan Buddhist learning, raising concerns over strengthened ideological control over religion.

The appointments at Larung Gar in southwest China are the latest sign of Beijing's distrust of Tibetan Buddhist institutions.

The postings by the personnel department of the Communist Party in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture were carried by the website of the party mouthpiece People's Daily this week.

Over the past year, authorities have carried out demolitions and evictions at Larung Gar in an attempt to cut the number of monks, nuns and students living there by half to 5,000.

Overseas Tibetan groups say authorities want to stop the spread of Tibetan Buddhism, which has grown popular among Chinese beyond traditional Tibetan areas.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account