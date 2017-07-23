Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/23/2017 3:37 PM

Jerry Jones backs Elliott again as Cowboys prep for camp

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - This Dec. 11, 2016 file photo shows Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at MetLife Stadium before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones reiterated his belief that star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasnât guilty of domestic violence in a case the NFL has been investigating for a year. Jones said Sunday, July 23, 2017 on the eve of the opening of training camp that Elliottâs case was ânot even an issue over he said-she said.â

    FILE - This Dec. 11, 2016 file photo shows Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at MetLife Stadium before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones reiterated his belief that star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasnât guilty of domestic violence in a case the NFL has been investigating for a year. Jones said Sunday, July 23, 2017 on the eve of the opening of training camp that Elliottâs case was ânot even an issue over he said-she said.â
    Associated Press

 
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Associated Press
 
 

OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated his belief that star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn't guilty of domestic violence in a case the NFL has been investigating for a year.

Jones said Sunday on the eve of the opening of training camp that Elliott's case was "not even an issue over he said-she said." Elliott denied leaving bruises and abrasions on his ex-girlfriend last summer in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a standout for Ohio State. Prosecutors didn't file charges.

While defending last year's NFL rushing leader, Jones said he still didn't want to speculate whether Elliott will get suspended after his involvement in a bar fight about a week before the team flew to California for camp.

Jones said Elliott's situation and several other off-field issues have "absolutely no impact on the spirit, or the enthusiasm or the expectation," going into camp for the defending NFC East champion.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account