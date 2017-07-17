Among Blackhawks prospects, speedy DeBrincat has best shot at roster

One year ago this week, optimism was high for many of the NHL hopefuls participating in Blackhawks Prospect Camp at Johnny's IceHouse West.

Nick Schmaltz, Vinnie Hinostroza, Ryan Hartman, Tanner Kero, Tyler Motte, Michal Kempny and Gustav Forsling knew there were roster spots to be had, and each player ended up earning significant time with the Hawks last season.

Fast forward to July 17, 2017, and it's a much different story. One or two skaters from this year's camp might crack an opening-night roster that seems to be almost set in stone.

The player with the best chance has to be Alex DeBrincat, the speedy Tasmanian devil who lit up the OHL by scoring 51, 51 and 65 goals the last three seasons with the Erie Otters.

"When he gets the puck, (it's) on his stick and in the net in half a second," said former Erie teammate Darren Raddysh, also a camp participant this week. "It's something that I think will get him to the NHL, and you'll really see it this next year."

So can DeBrincat -- whom the Hawks took with the 39th overall pick in 2016 -- wow and bedazzle coaches enough that they can't help but put him in the opening-night lineup? And if so, would he feel comfortable starting on the third or fourth line?

"My playing style is more skill and getting points and scoring goals," DeBrincat said. "That's kind of my asset to the team. If I don't fit in there, then I don't know. I mean I'll grind if they want me to grind; it's the NHL -- you do whatever they tell you to do.

"But with my skill set I think I'll be more of a top-nine guy."

DeBrincat has evolved in many ways the past three seasons, but he credits former Erie teammates Connor McDavid and Dylan Strome for getting him to another level.

"They did so much for me. Watching them day in and day out, it's pretty amazing," DeBrincat said. "You try to emulate what they do, especially McDavid with his speed. He does everything top speed, so that's kind of something my first year I tried to pick up on and do it as much as I could. ...

"And Dylan, he's such a smart player ... Both those guys really helped me (to) know where to be on the ice and kind of finding open area."

DeBrincat, who stands just 5-foot-7, knows he can't just score goals in the NHL, so he made it a point to improve his defense. He certainly held his own Monday in a battle drill with Roy Radke, giving the 6-foot-2, 204-pounder precious little space and eventually poking the puck free.

"One of the things Alex has done is he's used those same offensive instincts and applied them on the defensive side," Mark Kelley, the Hawks' Vice President of Amateur Scouting, said last March. "His stick location defensively and his thinking has improved greatly."

Said DeBrincat: "I knew I needed to tighten up my 'D' zone if I want to play in the NHL. From a coaching standpoint, defense wins games."

And who knows? Come October it might even help him win a roster spot.

