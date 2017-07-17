Breaking News Bar
 
Michael Jordan's opens in Oak Brook

  • Michael Jordan's Restaurant has opened in Oak Brook.

Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Michael Jordan's Restaurant, which features the basketball star's favorite Southern dishes, opened Monday in Oak Brook.

The new restaurant, at 1225 W. 22nd Street, is part of the Cornerstone Restaurant Group, which includes Michael Jordan's restaurants in Chicago, Connecticut and New York and Michael Jordan's 23.sportcafe and SolToro Tequila Grill, both in Connecticut. While other restaurants focus heavily on steak, the Oak Brook location will include steak and other dishes, said Josh Zadikoff, brand operations manager at Cornerstone.

"We want the prices to be more approachable, so the steaks here are not sold a la carte as they are in downtown Chicago," Zadikoff said.

Diners at the new Oak Brook restaurant have a variety of lunch and dinner options, including Key West shrimp hush puppies, pork chop sandwich, shrimp and grits, 23-ingredient chopped salad and Kansas City strip steak. It also offers various drinks, including domestic craft beers and a wine list highlighting Michael Jordan's private collection.

The restaurant's interior features more than 100 photos of Jordan, a 90-seat bar, private dining suites and televisions around the dining area.

In addition to the restaurant, located across from Oakbrook Center, area commuters will be able to order meals or coffee-to-go from MJ's Coffee Bar and Market, which is expected to open in coming weeks, the company said.

The restaurant was announced last year by Cornerstone and affiliate Jump Higher LLC, and in partnership with Jordan.

