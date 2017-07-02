Capitals sign Kuznetsov to $62.4 million, 8-year deal

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Evgeny Kuznetsov to a $62.4 million, eight-year deal.

Kuznetsov will count $7.8 million against the salary cap through the 2024-25 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the contract Sunday night.

The 25-year-old Russian, who was a restricted free agent, is now the second-highest paid player for Washington behind captain Alex Ovechkin. Kuznetsov's cap hit surpasses Nicklas Backstrom's $6.7 million.

Kuznetsov had 19 goals and 40 assists for 59 points last season. In 261 NHL games with the Capitals, he has 182 points on 53 goals and 129 assists, and he led the team in points in 2015-16.

MacLellan called Kuznetsov a premier center with "tremendous, skill, speed and tenacity needed to win in the NHL."

