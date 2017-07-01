Stars add depth with newcomer Hanzel, return of Nemeth

DALLAS -- The Stars focused on depth at the start of free agency, adding veteran forward Martin Hanzal and bringing back young defenseman Patrik Nemeth.

Dallas also added younger forward Tyler Pitlick on a $3 million, three-year contract Saturday, the first day of free agency. The 25-year-old spent parts of three seasons with Edmonton.

The 30-year-old Hanzal signed a $14.3 million, three-year contract. The center had a career-high 20 goals while splitting last season between Arizona and Minnesota. He finished with 39 points (19 assists) in 71 games.

The addition of Hanzal gives Dallas depth behind the high-scoring duo of captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. He has 326 points (121 goals, 205 assists) in 628 games over 10 seasons.

The 25-year-old Nemeth had three assists in a career-high 40 games with the Stars last season. He signed a one-year deal for $945,000 and is going into his fifth season.

Dallas also signed Brian Flynn to a one-year deal. He played for Montreal last season.

