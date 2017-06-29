Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/29/2017 8:40 AM

Rangers agree to terms with defenseman Brendan Smith

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers have agreed to terms on a new deal with defenseman Brendan Smith.

General manager Jeff Gorton announced the deal Thursday. Smith was set to be an unrestricted free agent Saturday.

Smith, 28, would have been one of the top blue liners available in free agency after the Rangers acquired him as a rental at the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings. Smith had three goals and six assists for nine points in 51 games, averaging a career-high 19:14 of ice time.

In 309 NHL games in parts of six seasons, Smith has 16 goals and 55 assists. A left-shooting defenseman who can play the right side, the Toronto native has strong puck-possession numbers and will be a top-four player for New York.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

