Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/26/2017 10:29 PM

China premier: Beijing can control financial risks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIJING -- China's top economic official, Premier Li Keqiang, has tried to quell concern about rising debt, saying Beijing can control financial risks and hit this year's development targets.

Speaking Tuesday at an economic conference, Li gave a ringing endorsement of free trade and said China will stick to its commitments to fight climate change.

Li tried to dispel concern about rising Chinese debt levels that prompted the Moody's rating agency to cut Beijing's credit rating last month.

The premier acknowledged there are "some risks" in the financial system but said they are "generally under control." He said Beijing can "uphold the bottom line of no systemic financial risks."

Li said the government is "fully capable" of hitting its economic development targets.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account