LEADING OFF: Cano comes off DL; Harvey returns home

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik, right, scores in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras on a single by Brandon Belt, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

GUESS WHO'S BACK?

All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano is expected to come off the disabled list when Seattle begins an interleague series at NL East-leading Washington. Cano has been sidelined with a strained quadriceps. The Mariners, last in the AL West, have dropped three straight and seven of 10.

HOME SWEET HOME?

It will be interesting to see how Matt Harvey is received by Mets fans when the embattled pitcher makes his first start at Citi Field since serving a three-day suspension for skipping a game this month following a late night on the town. Harvey (2-3, 5.56 ERA) apologized and went 0-1 in two starts on the team's most recent road trip. He is 0-3 in his last six outings and hasn't won since April 11. This time, Harvey faces Jhoulys Chacin (4-3) and the struggling Padres.

REMEMBER WHEN

The Giants and Cubs continue their four-game set at Wrigley Field with a rematch of Game 1 in last year's NL Division Series. San Francisco right-hander Johnny Cueto and Chicago lefty Jon Lester got the 2016 series started with a terrific pitchers' duel. Cueto struck out 10 while throwing eight innings of three-hit ball. Lester allowed five hits in eight innings. The Cubs won 1-0 on Javier Baez's eighth-inning homer. Cueto was all set to pitch Game 5 at Wrigley Field, but the Cubs rallied for a series-clinching 6-5 win in Game 4 on the way to their first championship in 108 years. "I'm telling you, man, Game 4 pretty much won the World Series, I thought, versus San Francisco," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Monday. "I did not want to see Mr. Cueto pitching back here again."

ON A ROLL

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.65 ERA) tries to extend a stingy streak when he faces Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez and the dangerous Tigers. McCullers has not allowed an earned run in his last three outings. Jordan Zimmermann (4-2, 6.25) pitches for Detroit.

ACES UP

Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.15 ERA) starts for the Dodgers against Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.78) and the Cardinals in Los Angeles. And there's a fine pitching matchup at Camden Yards, where Ervin Santana (6-2, 2.07 ERA) and the Twins face Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy (5-2, 2.97).

CHANGE OF PACE

Braves manager Brian Snitker thought it'd make sense to avoid having teams face hard-throwing right-handers Mike Foltynewicz and Julio Teheran in back-to-back games. The obvious remedy to that problem is 42-year-old knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who will start on three days' rest against Pittsburgh. Teheran goes Wednesday. Dickey is 3-4 with a 6.20 ERA in eight career starts on three days' rest.

