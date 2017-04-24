Venezuela's unrest claims 21st victim as new protests loom

A woman wipes her face as she is overwhelmed with emotion during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed, as she marches to the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Saturday's protest is the latest mass gathering in a wave of tumult that has rocked the nation over the last three weeks as demonstrators continue to press for new elections. Associated Press

Protesters in black carry white flowers during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed, outside the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Saturday's protest is the latest mass gathering in a wave of tumult that has rocked the nation over the last three weeks as demonstrators continue to press for new elections. Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Weeks of political unrest have claimed another victim as Venezuela's opposition prepares for another mass protest.

The Interior Ministry said Sunday that Almelina Carrillo died in a hospital after being struck on the head with a frozen water bottle thrown from a high rise during a pro-government rally last week. At least 21 people now have been killed since the unrest began almost a month ago over the Supreme Court's decision to gut the opposition-controlled congress of its powers.

News of the death comes as opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are set to flood highways across the nation Monday for a daylong sit-in.

Maduro on Sunday said he wouldn't give in to opponents and again urged them rejoin negotiations they broke off last December.