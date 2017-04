Ducks sweep away Flames with 3-1 win in Game 4

Anaheim Ducks' Logan Shaw, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' Freddie Hamilton during the second period of Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, left, deflects a shot from Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, during the second period of Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, center, watches as teammate Korbinian Holzer, right, of Germany, poke-checks Calgary Flames' Freddie Hamilton during the second period of Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf, second from right, celebrates a goal by teammate Patrick Eaves, not seen, with other teammates during the first period against the Calgary Flames in Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta -- Patrick Eaves, Nate Thompson and Ryan Getzlaf scored, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday night for a sweep of their first-round playoff series.

John Gibson made 36 stops for the Ducks, who will face the Edmonton Oilers or San Jose Sharks in the second round.

Sean Monahan scored a power-play goal in the second for Calgary, which qualified for the postseason as the first wild card in the Western Conference.