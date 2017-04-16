Garcia's 10th-inning homer leads White Sox over Twins

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago throws to the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning on Sunday in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier rounds third base on a home run against the White Sox in the fifth inning on Sunday in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Umpire Todd Tichenor calls Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier safe on an inside the park home run after White Sox catcher Kevan Smith tried to tag him in the fifth inning on Sunday in Minneapolis. Associated Press

White Sox catcher Kevan Smith tries to tag Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier on a home run in the fifth inning on Sunday in Minneapolis. Associated Press

White Sox center fielder Jacob May cannot handle a ball hit by Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier, who turns the play into an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning on Sunday in Minneapolis. Associated Press

White Sox Avisail Garcia watches as his 2-run home run against the Minnesota Twins leaves the park in the tenth inning on Sunday in Minneapolis. The White Sox won 3-1 in 10 innings. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a runner at third and 2 outs in the 10th inning, Avisail Garcia swung hard and missed on the first pitch he saw against Minnesota reliever Ryan Pressly.

Garcia stepped out of the box, collected himself and thought about what's worked this season: just put the bat on the ball.

Garcia had a career-high 4 hits, including an opposite-field, 2-run homer in the 10th that gave the White Sox a 3-1 win over the Twins on Sunday.

"I said to myself, 'Hey, don't try to do too much,'" Garcia said. "Just put the barrel on the ball because he throws hard. That's what I do. I just tried to put a good swing, see the ball and hit it."

Leury Garcia doubled off Pressly (0-2) leading off the 10th and advanced on Tyler Saladino's sacrifice. Jose Abreu struck out and Garcia drove a high fastball over the seats and into the right field plaza.

"It's a situation where we all know how hot he is, but I'm not huge on walking guys to get to other people and I feel my guy's got the stuff to get him out with," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "Obviously, he left the ball up where he could handle it. Tough one to swallow."

Nate Jones (1-0) struck out 2 in a perfect ninth, and David Robertson fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 10th for his third save in three chances.

Garcia entered the year hitting .262 through five seasons, but the 6-foot-4 Venezuelan increased his league-leading average to .465.

"I think he's focusing on just making good contact," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I can guarantee you he didn't go up there thinking he was going to hit a homer. He just wanted to get a pitch to hit. With a man that strong, you put a good swing on a ball and you click it, it's got a chance to go."

Dozier's run:

Brian Dozier hit an inside-the-park home run for the Twins, the first of his career and the first for a Minnesota player since Byron Buxton on Oct. 2, 2016, in Chicago.

A day after sitting out to due to right knee swelling, Dozier raced around the bases after his fifth-inning drive deflected off center fielder Jacob May's glove.

Excellent Eephus:

White Sox starter James Shields yielded 5 hits and 3 walks in 6 innings for his third consecutive strong start this season.

The most curious aspect of Shields' outing was the slow breaking ball he was throwing. He had a few pitches register in speed in the high 60s, and the stadium's video board labeled the offerings Eephus pitches.

"It's kind of funny; I've never seen that before," Shields said. "Just a slower curveball. I've kind of messed around with it a little bit. I feel like I've got a pretty good feel for it, so I've been throwing it a little bit more than normal."

Santiago against the Sox:

Twins' starter Hector Santiago gave up 6 hits in 7 innings, walked none and struck out 6. Santiago is 5-1 against Chicago, where he pitched the first three years of his career after being drafted there in 2006.

He's allowed 6 earned runs in 38⅔ innings against the White Sox.