updated: 4/16/2017 9:22 AM

Two killed in Batavia motorcycle crash

Daily Herald report

A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed Saturday when their motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Batavia, police said.

According to Batavia police, officers responded to the crash in the 1200 block of Wind Energy Pass about 5:25 p.m. Saturday.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. His female passenger was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Identities were being withheld pending notification of family.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office and Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

