Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 4/16/2017 4:50 PM

Flood advisory issued for Des Plaines River near Gurnee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Trees are reflected in water that flooded over a path Sunday next to the Des Plaines River in Gurnee. The river swelled over its banks after overnight thunderstorms.

      Trees are reflected in water that flooded over a path Sunday next to the Des Plaines River in Gurnee. The river swelled over its banks after overnight thunderstorms.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Sunday for the Des Plaines River near Gurnee.

Officials are forecasting minor flooding after about an inch of rain fell on the river's northern basin over the previous 24 hours.

Water levels on portions of the river likely will rise to 6.9 feet -- just below the 7-foot flood stage -- by Monday morning, officials said. Levels were at about 6.6 feet as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The advisory, which replaced an earlier flood warning that was later canceled, is effective until Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service encourages travelers to find an alternate route if they encounter a flooded roadway.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account