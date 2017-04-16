Flood advisory issued for Des Plaines River near Gurnee

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Sunday for the Des Plaines River near Gurnee.

Officials are forecasting minor flooding after about an inch of rain fell on the river's northern basin over the previous 24 hours.

Water levels on portions of the river likely will rise to 6.9 feet -- just below the 7-foot flood stage -- by Monday morning, officials said. Levels were at about 6.6 feet as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The advisory, which replaced an earlier flood warning that was later canceled, is effective until Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service encourages travelers to find an alternate route if they encounter a flooded roadway.