Elmhurst police: Missing 24-year-old has seizure disorder

Justin Antony, 24, of Elmhurst, was reported missing Friday. He is considered endangered because he has not taken medication for his seizure disorder, police said. Courtesy of Elmhurst police

Elmhurst police say a missing 24-year-old man could be in danger because he has not taken medication required for his seizure disorder.

Justin Antony was last heard from about 8:30 p.m. Friday, when he texted his family that he was at a church in Bellwood but never showed up for the service, police said. He had left his Elmhurst residence about three hours earlier on a silver mountain bike.

His family reported him missing about 11:08 p.m. when he didn't return home, police said.

Police say Antony is of Indian descent and was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue jeans. He is about 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with short brown hair in a buzz cut.

Antony is described as endangered because failing to take necessary medication for his seizure disorder puts him in "significant danger," police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.