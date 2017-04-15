Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/15/2017 10:28 PM

Wheeling woman accused of stealing, crashing delivery van

  • Margarita "Maggie" Zuniga

Chacour Koop
 
 

A Wheeling woman is accused of drunkenly stealing a restaurant delivery van and crashing the vehicle a short time later, according to a Prospect Heights police news release.

Employees at Monica's Restaurant, 636 S. Milwaukee Ave., reported that someone stole their van around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9. While officers investigated the theft, they learned the stolen van had crashed into a utility pole in Wheeling, police said.

Officers found Margarita "Maggie" Zuniga, 32, in the van, and she was transported to Glenbrook Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Investigators later found surveillance video with images of Zuniga driving the van from the restaurant, police said.

Zuniga was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated driving while under the influence and driving with a revoked license.

