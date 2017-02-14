Mount Prospect man charged with home invasion, attempted sexual assault

A Mount Prospect man charged with breaking into his neighbor's apartment and attempting to sexually assault her was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday.

Luis Del Peral-Velazco, 28, was charged with aggravated attempted sexual assault, home invasion and aggravated battery. He was arrested early Saturday morning after police encountered him walking outside the apartment wearing bloodstained clothing and with fresh scratches on his face, neck and chest and fresh blood on his hands, said Cook County assistant state's attorney David Mennie during Del Peral-Velazco's bond hearing.

Police were responding to a call from a 25-year-old woman, who returned home from work about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and noticed an open window. After closing and locking the window and bolting the front door, she changed clothes, ate and went to bed, Mennie said.

About 3 a.m., she awoke with Del Peral-Velazco on top of her, striking her head, Mennie said. He squeezed her throat and covered her face with a pillow, making it difficult for her to breath, Mennie said.

Mennie said Del Peral-Velazco used a piece of clothing to tie the woman's hands and attempted to sexually assault her. She broke free, punched and scratched Del Peral-Velazco and screamed as he fled the room, Mennie said.

The woman locked her bedroom door and called police, Mennie said. When they found Del Peral-Velazco, he was "unable to explain how he sustained the injuries or where he was coming from," Mennie said.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Del Peral-Velazco faces up to 30 years in prison.

He next appears in court on March 3.