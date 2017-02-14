Waukegan stabbing suspect held on $1 million bail

A 23-year-old Waukegan man who police say was involved in a stabbing Friday at a local McDonald's is being held on $1 million bail.

Officers on Tuesday spotted Luis M. Medina, of the 700 block of Hickory Street, wearing the same clothing and black mask from the stabbing last week in downtown Waukegan, authorities said. Medina was taken to the Lake County jail and charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder.

Officers responded at 11:55 a.m. Friday to the McDonald's on the 300 block of North Sheridan Road, where a man in his 50s was stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Detectives labeled the attack as a random act of violence.

Medina is due back in court March 1.