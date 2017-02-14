Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 2/14/2017 6:07 PM

Waukegan stabbing suspect held on $1 million bail

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Luis M. Medina

    Luis M. Medina

 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A 23-year-old Waukegan man who police say was involved in a stabbing Friday at a local McDonald's is being held on $1 million bail.

Officers on Tuesday spotted Luis M. Medina, of the 700 block of Hickory Street, wearing the same clothing and black mask from the stabbing last week in downtown Waukegan, authorities said. Medina was taken to the Lake County jail and charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder.

Officers responded at 11:55 a.m. Friday to the McDonald's on the 300 block of North Sheridan Road, where a man in his 50s was stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Detectives labeled the attack as a random act of violence.

Medina is due back in court March 1.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account