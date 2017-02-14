Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 2/14/2017 5:30 AM

Second Ricky Rockets station proposed in Hoffman Estates

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The founder of Ricky Rockets Fuel Center wants to build a second Hoffman Estates location at the northeast corner of Golf and Barrington roads after razing the existing Shell building and car wash there.

      The founder of Ricky Rockets Fuel Center wants to build a second Hoffman Estates location at the northeast corner of Golf and Barrington roads after razing the existing Shell building and car wash there.
    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

  • The founder of Ricky Rockets Fuel Center wants to replace the former Clark gas station and car wash at the southeast corner of Golf and Barrington roads in Hoffman Estates with a new retail building for three to five tenants.

      The founder of Ricky Rockets Fuel Center wants to replace the former Clark gas station and car wash at the southeast corner of Golf and Barrington roads in Hoffman Estates with a new retail building for three to five tenants.
    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

  • The spacefaring mascot of Ricky Rockets Fuel Center greets patrons and passing motorists from atop the existing business at Barrington and Hassell roads in Hoffman Estates.

      The spacefaring mascot of Ricky Rockets Fuel Center greets patrons and passing motorists from atop the existing business at Barrington and Hassell roads in Hoffman Estates.
    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2016

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Ricky Rockets Fuel Center aims to touch down at a second site in Hoffman Estates and anchor the planned redevelopment of two corners of the intersection of Golf and Barrington roads.

The gas station and car wash, whose first location is a short drive north at Hassell and Barrington roads, is proposed to replace the current Shell gas station and car wash building at the northeast corner of Golf and Barrington.

Meanwhile, Ricky Rockets founder Rick Heidner also plans to replace the former Clark gas station and car wash on the southeast corner with a 6,776-square-foot retail building that would house three to five tenants.

Hoffman Estates' planning, building and zoning committee Monday granted a courtesy review to both projects without committing itself to recommending either one.

But while village officials seemed to have no significant problems of their own with the proposals, they were concerned about a 24-year-old plan of the Illinois Department of Transportation to possibly widen Barrington Road from four lanes to six.

The Ricky Rockets gas station is already planned to accommodate the 25 feet of width it would have to give up for such a road widening. The existing Shell building, constructed 20 years ago, was built far enough east of Barrington Road.

But the brick retail building planned for the southeast corner could not as easily accommodate the 37 feet its site would have to give up if Barrington Road were widened. Village officials advised Heidner and his team to speak with IDOT representatives about the status of their long-term plans before moving forward.

The existing Shell pumps would remain at the Ricky Rockets gas station, but the two buildings on the site that now total 5,720 square feet would be replaced by one that's 11,397 square feet.

The pumps and underground tanks at the former Clark station across the street have been removed in anticipation of redevelopment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account