Second Ricky Rockets station proposed in Hoffman Estates

hello

Ricky Rockets Fuel Center aims to touch down at a second site in Hoffman Estates and anchor the planned redevelopment of two corners of the intersection of Golf and Barrington roads.

The gas station and car wash, whose first location is a short drive north at Hassell and Barrington roads, is proposed to replace the current Shell gas station and car wash building at the northeast corner of Golf and Barrington.

Meanwhile, Ricky Rockets founder Rick Heidner also plans to replace the former Clark gas station and car wash on the southeast corner with a 6,776-square-foot retail building that would house three to five tenants.

Hoffman Estates' planning, building and zoning committee Monday granted a courtesy review to both projects without committing itself to recommending either one.

But while village officials seemed to have no significant problems of their own with the proposals, they were concerned about a 24-year-old plan of the Illinois Department of Transportation to possibly widen Barrington Road from four lanes to six.

The Ricky Rockets gas station is already planned to accommodate the 25 feet of width it would have to give up for such a road widening. The existing Shell building, constructed 20 years ago, was built far enough east of Barrington Road.

But the brick retail building planned for the southeast corner could not as easily accommodate the 37 feet its site would have to give up if Barrington Road were widened. Village officials advised Heidner and his team to speak with IDOT representatives about the status of their long-term plans before moving forward.

The existing Shell pumps would remain at the Ricky Rockets gas station, but the two buildings on the site that now total 5,720 square feet would be replaced by one that's 11,397 square feet.

The pumps and underground tanks at the former Clark station across the street have been removed in anticipation of redevelopment.