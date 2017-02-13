Dietz: Grading the Blackhawks' seven rookies

Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman, center, celebrates a goal with fellow rookie Tanner Kero and veteran defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson in a January game against Buffalo. Hartman stands tall among the Hawks' seven rookie players. Associated Press

Sports writers normally pick the middle of the season to dole out grades for players on the teams we cover, but with the Blackhawks off for five days, this seems like a better time for such a column.

Rather than plodding through the entire team, I'll share my thoughts on the squad's seven rookies. This is a group that needed to step up and be productive if the Hawks wanted to make a serious run for another Stanley Cup title.

Overall, I'd say they've done a solid job, combining for 35 goals and 39 assists for a team that is 35-17-5 and solidly ensconced in second place in the Central Division.

My thoughts on each individual:

Ryan Hartman

Stats: 52 games played; 13 goals, 10 assists

Grade: A-

Hartman's 13 goals rank sixth in the NHL among rookies, and he has amassed that total despite averaging just 12 minutes, 27 seconds a night. How impressive is that? Well, other rookies with 8 or more goals are averaging at least 13:50.

The only reason Hartman is an A- and not an A is he has been called for too many penalties of late -- 13 in the past 29 games.

Other than that, the first-round pick is doing everything the Hawks have asked of him.

Tanner Kero

Stats: 22 GP, 4G, 4A

Grade: B

Of all the rookies, Kero has been the most pleasant surprise. Called up from Rockford in December, many thought the 24-year-old center would only be around for a few games, but he proved himself while Marcus Kruger was out and has become a staple on the fourth line.

Kero's stats look modest, but those numbers represent a 15-goal, 15-assist pace over an entire season.

Nick Schmaltz

Stats: 38 GP, 4G, 6A

Grade: B-

Schmaltz really deserves two separate grades. One for his first 26 games (D+) and one for his past 12 (A-). The first two months were rough for Schmaltz as he often deferred to Jonathan Toews, Marian Hossa and others by passing to them when he should have been shooting.

Since his return from Rockford -- and especially in the past six games skating on the top line with Toews -- Schmaltz has looked like a different player. Hawks fans are starting to see the high-end skill that management has known all along, and that's great news going forward.

Vinnie Hinostroza

Stats: 46 GP, 6G, 8A

Grade: C+

Hinostroza's season has been nothing short of a proverbial roller-coaster. He started by creaking uphill, picked it up a bit, slowed down, really took off and now seems to be slowing down.

We can attribute some of this up-and-down play to the uncertainty of playing under Joel Quenneville. Hinostroza recently went from the top line to the third to the fourth to a healthy scratch in the span of just eight games.

Overall, it has been a nice season thus far for the Bartlett native. When his role becomes more defined, expect to see a much more consistent player.

Michal Kempny and Gustav Forsling

Kempny stats: 38 GP, 2G, 5 A

Forsling stats: 36 GP, 2G, 3A

Grade: C-

It has been trial by fire for these two defensemen. One moment they'll look great, but in the next breath they'll turn over the puck, get caught out of position or get taken to school by a veteran winger, leading to a prime scoring chance or a goal as the result.

The bottom line is both need to improve, but coaches have seen enough good things that they haven't felt the need to bring up anyone from Rockford. And that is a win for Kempny and Forsling.

Tyler Motte

Stats: 33 GP, 4G, 3A

Grade: D

By definition, any player in Rockford needs improvement, so it's difficult to give Motte anything other than a D at this point. The Michigan product got off to a blazing start but never regained his confidence after an early injury. He also seems to be struggling with the IceHogs, having scored just once in the past 12 games.

Motte figures to play some sort of role in the future, but until he regains his stride he'll probably remain in the AHL.

