Images: Icons of Green Oaks

hello

According to the Green Oaks website, one of the earliest settlers to the area was Thomas Madden. Madden had purchased property east of the Des Plaines River in 1844. Land was selling for around $1.25 an acre in the 1840s. Madden donated land for a school in 1850 until Oak Grove School was opened in 1923. The current Oak Grove School at the southern end of O'Plaine Road was opened in 1957 and has seen additions and many updates.

In 1960, Green Oaks became the official name of the Lake County town and its 150 residents attended a celebration dinner.

Green Oaks is home to many businesses including Lambs Farm, Lake Shore Harley Davidson and North Shore Distillery. Bernard Wysocki is the current village president.

For more information on Green Oaks, visit www.greenoaks.org.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Oak Grove is inscribed in stone above one of the entrances to the village hall building.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The Green Oaks Village Hall sits at O'Plaine and Buckley Roads.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Oak Grove School sits at the southern end of O'Plaine Road in Green Oaks.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A tiled American flag greets students, teachers and visitors near the Oak Grove School parking lots.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer An honor to veterans sits just outside Oak Grove School in Green Oaks.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Homes in Woodhaven Estates along O'Plaine Road in Green Oaks.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Apple trees await the arrival of spring at Heinz Orchard along Atkinson Road.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Lambs Farm, which is dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities, is located at Route 176 and I-94 in Green Oaks.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer One of the many buildings at Lambs Farm in Green Oaks.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The Magnolia Cafe & Bakery is open seven days a week at Lambs Farm in Green Oaks.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The North Shore Distillery in Green Oaks was started in 2004 by Derek and Sonja Kassebaum.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The Rockland Industrial Park houses many Green Oaks businesses along Route 176.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The North Shore Bike Path runs along Route 176 in Green Oaks.