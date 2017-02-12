Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/12/2017 4:47 PM

Buffalo Grove synagogue hosts pro-refugee rally

  • play this video Jewish action for refugees

    Video: Jewish action for refugees

  • Protesters carry signs and sing songs during a rally Sunday at Congregation Beth Am in Buffalo Grove. The event was one of nearly 20 held across the country as part of the National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Rabbi Lisa Bellows, with U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, speaks to a crowd during a protest rally Sunday at Congregation Beth Am in Buffalo Grove. Beth Am, Lakeside Congregation and The Children of Abraham Coalition joined in the rally as part of the National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider addresses the crowd during a protest rally Sunday at Congregation Beth Am in Buffalo Grove. The event was one of nearly 20 held across the country as part of the National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

More than a hundred suburban residents gathered outside a Buffalo Grove synagogue Sunday to show support for refugees amid the ongoing controversy over an executive order -- since put on hold -- banning refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

Congregation Beth Am was among nearly 20 sites across the country to host rallies against the ban as part of the National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees.

The Buffalo Grove gathering included remarks from U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider and Holocaust survivor Magda Brown.

"It's important not to be silent on issues of immigration and refugees," Congregation Beth Am Senior Rabbi Lisa Bellows said. "Although the executive order was stayed, we not only think it is an outrageous executive order, an outrageous act, and we know that 'never again' means never again."

Organized by HIAS, formerly the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, the nationwide event included rallies in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, as well as Chicago and Highland Park.

Among those taking part in Buffalo Grove was village resident Marianne Shure, whose mother survived the Holocaust and whose father served in the U.S. military during World War II.

"This country should be welcoming everyone no matter your color, no matter your creed, no matter where you're from," she said. "It's of utmost importance that America continues to be that way."

The executive order, signed Jan. 27 by President Donald Trump, put temporary halts on the admission of refugees, as well as immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Proponents say the ban is necessary to secure the country from potential terrorists and enhance vetting procedures by immigration agencies.

A federal judge in Washington state put a restraining order on enforcement of the order on Feb. 3, and his decision was upheld last week by a federal appeals court.

