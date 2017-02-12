Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/12/2017 4:48 PM

Hampshire man killed when ATV, dirt bike collide

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

Two men, including a 21-year-old from Hampshire, were killed Saturday evening when a dirt bike and an all-terrain vehicle collided head-on in rural Kirkland.

Dakota M. Sikula of Hampshire and Douglas W. Wallace Jr. of Kirkland were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7:37 p.m. on Cherry Valley Road, according to the DeKalb County sheriff's office.

Sikula had been driving a 2002 Honda four-wheeler ATV east with its lights on, authorities said, and Wallace, 21, was driving a 1997 Yamaha off-road motorcycle west without lights. The vehicles crashed near Wallace's home on Cherry Valley Road.

The sheriff's office and the DeKalb County coroner's office are investigating.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account