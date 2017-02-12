Hampshire man killed when ATV, dirt bike collide

Two men, including a 21-year-old from Hampshire, were killed Saturday evening when a dirt bike and an all-terrain vehicle collided head-on in rural Kirkland.

Dakota M. Sikula of Hampshire and Douglas W. Wallace Jr. of Kirkland were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7:37 p.m. on Cherry Valley Road, according to the DeKalb County sheriff's office.

Sikula had been driving a 2002 Honda four-wheeler ATV east with its lights on, authorities said, and Wallace, 21, was driving a 1997 Yamaha off-road motorcycle west without lights. The vehicles crashed near Wallace's home on Cherry Valley Road.

The sheriff's office and the DeKalb County coroner's office are investigating.