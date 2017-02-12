Breaking News Bar
 
Waukegan man wanted for selling drugs, gun to undercover cops arrested in Florida

  • Keonte D. Wilson

Daily Herald report

A Waukegan man accused of selling drugs and a gun to an undercover Lake County Sheriff's detective last year has been arrested in Florida, officials said.

Keonte D. Wilson, 27, of the 2800 block of Darrow Lane, was wanted on $500,000 arrest warrant issued Sept. 15, for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the sheriff's office.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 24 incident in which the Lake County Sheriff's Gang Task Force said Wilson sold crack cocaine and a firearm to one of its undercover detectives.

The Illinois Department of Corrections later issued a no-bond parole violation warrant Jan. 14 for Wilson, who officials say is a street gang member, on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, vehicular hijacking, reckless discharge of a firearm, attempted aggravated robbery, obstructing a peace officer and assault, the sheriff's office said.

While searching for Wilson, the sheriff's warrants team and the U.S. Marshal's Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force determined he was likely hiding at his girlfriend's home in Wimauma, Florida.

Wilson was arrested Friday in Florida and remains in custody at the Hillsborough County Jail, pending an extradition hearing, officials said.

