Waukegan man charged with firing gun on expressway

A Waukegan man has been charged with firing a gun in the air while driving down the Kennedy Expressway with children in the vehicle during rush hour Thursday evening in Chicago, state police said in a news release Saturday.

Dedmon A. Criss, 27, was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm, with unlawful use of a weapon without a valid Firearm Owner's ID card and with child endangerment.

At about 4:55 p.m., Illinois State Police officials received multiple calls of a man who had discharged a firearm from his driver's side window while southbound on the Kennedy Expressway at Addison Avenue.

A witness told police while driving behind a blue passenger vehicle, he saw the driver place his hand out of the window and fire a single round into the air. Shortly thereafter, another witness saw the man driving with a gun in his hand and children in the back seat, the release said.

Troopers stopped the suspect vehicle near Franklin and Van Buren streets in Chicago and arrested Criss without incident. Two children were in the back seat.