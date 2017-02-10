Glendale Heights cops save life of heroin user

hello

Two Glendale Heights police officers are being credited with saving the life of a female who was overdosing on heroin.

Officers Chris Parsons and Nick Santoyo responded Thursday night to a home on the 700 block of Terry Lane and discovered a female who was unconscious and not breathing because of heroin ingestion.

Officers began life saving procedures and Parsons administered two doses of the overdose antidote Narcan.

After the second dose, the victim began to show signs of life, at which time Glenside Fire Protection firefighters and paramedics took over.

The victim was taken to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital for further treatment.