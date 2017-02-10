Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 2/10/2017 1:01 PM

Glendale Heights cops save life of heroin user

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Two Glendale Heights police officers are being credited with saving the life of a female who was overdosing on heroin.

Officers Chris Parsons and Nick Santoyo responded Thursday night to a home on the 700 block of Terry Lane and discovered a female who was unconscious and not breathing because of heroin ingestion.

Officers began life saving procedures and Parsons administered two doses of the overdose antidote Narcan.

After the second dose, the victim began to show signs of life, at which time Glenside Fire Protection firefighters and paramedics took over.

The victim was taken to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital for further treatment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account