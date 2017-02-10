Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Hampshire man accidentally backed over son

Associated Press

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Authorities say a Hampshire boy is dead after his father accidentally backed over him with an SUV in central Florida.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reported that family had been at CW Willis Family Farms in Vero Beach Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Anthony Surma was backing up in the SUV and didn't see 3-year-old Enzo Surma. The boy was airlifted to a Fort Pierce hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

