Raptors take down Windy City Bulls

The Windy City Bulls lost 113-104 to the Raptors 905 Thursday night. Jarell Eddie had 28 points and 4 rebounds, Jake Layman had 20 points and 4 rebounds, and Alfonzo McKinnie had 15 points and 9 rebounds. Earlier Thursday, the team announced Alfonzo McKinnie will be heading to the NBA D-League Slam Dunk Competition.