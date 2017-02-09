Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/9/2017 11:01 PM

Raptors take down Windy City Bulls

Special to the Daily Herald

The Windy City Bulls lost 113-104 to the Raptors 905 Thursday night. Jarell Eddie had 28 points and 4 rebounds, Jake Layman had 20 points and 4 rebounds, and Alfonzo McKinnie had 15 points and 9 rebounds. Earlier Thursday, the team announced Alfonzo McKinnie will be heading to the NBA D-League Slam Dunk Competition.

