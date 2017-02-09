Teen reported missing in South Elgin

A 19-year-old from South Elgin has been reported missing and her mother and police are asking the public for help in finding her.

Stephanie Frederick left her South Elgin house on Haverhill Lane around midnight Thursday, and her mother believes she has her cellphone with her, village officials said in a post. Her cellphone last pinged in the area of Route 25 and Army Trail Road.

Frederick is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, has braces, brown eyes and brown hair. She is possibly wearing a black Polo winter coat and black Nike shoes with an orange swoosh.

This is the second teenager reported missing in South Elgin since last year. Kianna Galvin, now 18, disappeared in May after leaving her home on Concord Avenue, about a mile away from Frederick's home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Elgin police at (847) 741-2151.