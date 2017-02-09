Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/9/2017 12:38 PM

Teen reported missing in South Elgin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Stephanie Frederick

    Stephanie Frederick

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

A 19-year-old from South Elgin has been reported missing and her mother and police are asking the public for help in finding her.

Stephanie Frederick left her South Elgin house on Haverhill Lane around midnight Thursday, and her mother believes she has her cellphone with her, village officials said in a post. Her cellphone last pinged in the area of Route 25 and Army Trail Road.

Frederick is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, has braces, brown eyes and brown hair. She is possibly wearing a black Polo winter coat and black Nike shoes with an orange swoosh.

This is the second teenager reported missing in South Elgin since last year. Kianna Galvin, now 18, disappeared in May after leaving her home on Concord Avenue, about a mile away from Frederick's home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Elgin police at (847) 741-2151.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account