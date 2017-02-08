Toews' goal in OT lifts Blackhawks over Wild

Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman (38) looks to pass the puck against Minnesota Wild's Chris Stewart (7) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman (38) controls the puck against Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks teammates celebrate after scoring a third goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews pats teammate Nick Schmaltz on the helmet after Schmaltz scored the second goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal 3:09 into overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Suter was called for holding midway through the overtime, and with the man advantage, Toews slipped a rebound between the skates of goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Toews also had two assists, and Richard Panik had a goal and an assist. Corey Crawford stopped 35 of 38 shots as the Blackhawks snapped an eight-game regular-season losing streak against Minnesota.

Nino Niederreiter had two assists for the Wild, and Kuemper had 28 saves.

Minnesota's Erik Haula scored with 3:03 left in the third period to tie it at 3. Defenseman Marco Scandella carried the puck from behind his own blue line deep into the Chicago zone, then feathered a backhanded pass across the goalmouth, where Haula was waiting to tip it past Crawford.