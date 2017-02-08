Police: Man dies day after South Elgin crash

A St. Charles man who was in critical condition after being involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in South Elgin has died of his injuries, police said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Austin R. King, 20.

A preliminary investigation revealed through witness accounts King lost control of his 2006 Lexus and struck a utility pole along northbound Randall Road north of Silver Glen Road.

King was trapped in his vehicle and was extricated by the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Department. He was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin in critical condition, South Elgin Police Sgt. Mike Doty said.

Doty said the roads were slick at the time.

The Kane County sheriff's office assisted in the accident reconstruction, and the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Department was assisted by the Elgin Fire Department.