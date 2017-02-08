Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/8/2017 3:30 PM

Police: Man dies day after South Elgin crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

A St. Charles man who was in critical condition after being involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in South Elgin has died of his injuries, police said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Austin R. King, 20.

A preliminary investigation revealed through witness accounts King lost control of his 2006 Lexus and struck a utility pole along northbound Randall Road north of Silver Glen Road.

King was trapped in his vehicle and was extricated by the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Department. He was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin in critical condition, South Elgin Police Sgt. Mike Doty said.

Doty said the roads were slick at the time.

The Kane County sheriff's office assisted in the accident reconstruction, and the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Department was assisted by the Elgin Fire Department.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account