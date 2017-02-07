Jones scores on OT to lift Blue Jackets over Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky, left, celebrates his goal against Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) as Boone Jenner (38) looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky, left, and Boone Jenner, right, celebrate a goal by Cam Atkinson, not shown, as Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) looks back in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) fights with Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Scott Hartnell (43) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) deflects a Detroit Red Wings shot in the air in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets center William Karlsson (25) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith (2) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in overtime of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Detroit. Columbus won 3-2. Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg (40) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and wired a high slap shot past goalie Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jackets ended an 0-1-1 skid and haven't lost three straight games yet this season. Detroit snapped a two-game winning streak.

Nick Jensen got his second career goal, both in the last four games, and Thomas Vanek added a tying score midway through the second period for Detroit. Mrazek made 24 saves.

Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson scored for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

The Red Wings have given up the first goal 31 times this season, but Jensen gave them an early lead. He took a cross-ice feed from Dylan Larkin and drilled a slap shot past Bobrovsky just 3:22 in.

Near the midpoint of the period, Dubinsky threw a seemingly harmless shot from the corner toward the Detroit net. The puck bounced off the leg of Red Wings defenseman Xavier Ouellet, and then Dubinsky swatted it out of the air and past Mrazek.

The Blue Jackets claimed the lead at 15:56 of the opening period when Dubinsky fed a trailing Atkinson as he entered the zone, and Atkinson whipped a low shot through Mrazek's legs.

Detroit's NHL-worst power play, operating at a dismal 10.9 percent, tied it nine minutes into the second period on a two-man advantage when Vanek redirected a hard pass from Justin Abdelkader from the edge of the crease.

NOTES: NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, a big Wings fan who grew up in the Detroit suburbs, was at the game and took a ride on the Zamboni wearing a No. 2 Red Wings jersey. Kesolowski drives the No. 2 car. ... Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury . ... Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard missed his fourth consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury.

