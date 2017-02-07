Arvidsson, Jarnkrok lead Predators past Canucks, 4-2

Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38), of Sweden, celebrates after scoring a goal against Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks center Jayson Megna (46) chases the puck in front of Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) is defended by Vancouver Canucks' Luca Sbisa (5), of Italy, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25), of Sweden, blocks a shot by Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) as Canucks defenseman Luca Sbisa (5), of Italy, follows during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks left wing Daniel Sedin (22), of Sweden, falls as he and Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin (52) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, of Sweden, falls back as he tries to stop a goal by Nashville Predators' Calle Jarnkrok, not shown, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. In front of the net are Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, defenseman Troy Stecher (51) and Predators left wing Colin Wilson (33). Associated Press

Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38), of Sweden, laughs after he and Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25), also of Sweden, both ended up on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Filip Forsberg and Mike Fisher also scored and Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for Nashville. Roman Josi added two assists.

Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler had the goals for Vancouver, which has lost four straight.

Granlund scored the first goal at 6:01 of the opening period.

Brandon Sutter won a faceoff against newly acquired Predators center Vernon Fiddler. Granlund picked up the puck, and his wrist shot deflected off the stick of Nashville defenseman Yannick Weber and beat Rinne to the far side. It was Vancouver's first shot on goal in the game.

Arvidsson tied it at 12:20 of the first.

Carrying the puck down the left side, Colin Wilson slipped a pass to Arvidsson at the left faceoff dot, where he beat Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom with a one-timer high to the glove side.

Markstrom finished with 29 saves.

Arvidsson has nine points in his last nine games.

Jarnkrok made it 2-1 at 16:32 of the first. From the low slot, his initial shot was denied by Markstrom, but Jarnkrok was able to swat at the rebound with a backhand and slip it just underneath his countryman for his ninth goal of the season.

Forsberg's power-play goal at 9:04 of the third made it 3-1, a slap shot from the left side. The goal was initially waived off, but video review showed the puck crossed the line under Markstrom's glove.

Vancouver drew within one at 12:06 of the third when Edler beat Rinne with a wrist shot from the high slot high to Rinne's stick side on a Canucks power play.

Fisher scored an empty-net goal with 42.3 seconds remaining.

Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi left early in the first after being hit by Nashville's Cody McLeod in the Predators zone well away from the puck. No penalty was assessed on the play. The team announced that Baertschi sustained a concussion.

NOTES: Vancouver D Ben Hutton returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a hand injury. ... The Canucks are 11-5-3 when scoring first. ... Fiddler played his first game in his second stint with Nashville after being acquired from New Jersey. He played 305 games for the Predators from 2002-09. ... It was Arvidsson's eighth multipoint game of the season.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Predators: At the New York Rangers on Thursday.