updated: 2/7/2017 4:33 PM

Randall Road crash snarls traffic in South Elgin

  • Crews work the scene of an accident on Randall Road just north of Silver Glen Road in South Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Crews work the scene of an accident on Randall Road just north of Silver Glen Road in South Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Southbound traffic on Randall Road in South Elgin backs up following a crash in the northbound lanes Tuesday.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

A crash that appeared to involve a car hitting a utility pole closed northbound Randall Road just north of Silver Glen Road in South Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

According to early reports, a medical helicopter was flown in to assist the victim or victims, with reports of at least one person trapped in the smashed car. ComEd was called for a report of a smoking wire.

Traffic was being redirected from northbound Randall Road onto Silver Glen Road, and there were heavy backups along southbound Randall Road.

South Elgin police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Daily Herald staff photographer Brian Hill contributed to this story.

