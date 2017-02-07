Randall Road crash snarls traffic in South Elgin

hello

A crash that appeared to involve a car hitting a utility pole closed northbound Randall Road just north of Silver Glen Road in South Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

According to early reports, a medical helicopter was flown in to assist the victim or victims, with reports of at least one person trapped in the smashed car. ComEd was called for a report of a smoking wire.

Traffic was being redirected from northbound Randall Road onto Silver Glen Road, and there were heavy backups along southbound Randall Road.

South Elgin police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Daily Herald staff photographer Brian Hill contributed to this story.