Adult body found in muddy field in Lake in the Hills

hello

Authorities are investigating an adult body found Monday afternoon in a muddy field in Lake in the Hills.

A construction worker discovered the unidentified body in the mud in an open construction area near the 8000 block of South Route 31, south of Rakow Road, Lake in the Hills police public information officer Amanda Schmitt said.

Lake in the Hills Police, the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team and the McHenry County coroner's office are conducting a joint investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Schmitt could not say whether the body was that of a male or female or whether foul play is suspected.

"At this point in the investigation, we have nothing to suggest that there is a threat to public safety," Schmitt said.

The person's name will be released pending identification and notification of the family, she added.