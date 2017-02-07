Gurnee Mills planning $6 million in upgrades, new restaurant opening

Gurnee Mills will receive $1 million in public money to help pay for a planned $6 million renovation of the mall's interior.

Citing a need to keep the mall viable in a town heavily reliant on sales tax revenue, the Gurnee village board Monday night approved the agreement to provide the funding toward the planned improvements. Under the deal, Gurnee Mills will be reimbursed a maximum $250,000 annually over four years.

However, before the measure was passed in a 6-0 vote, Trustee Jeanne Balmes questioned whether the village board should continue giving financial incentives for a multimillion-dollar corporation not paying property taxes.

Trustee Karen Thorstenson countered that it makes sense to help the mall and keep sales taxes strong because the village doesn't levy a property tax.

The incentives are tied to an effort by mall owner Simon Property Group to fill the former Sports Authority and a space previously occupied by T.J. Maxx.

The remodeling plan calls for new flooring, lighting, ceilings, paint, skylights and directional signs near Entrance A and other mall areas, according to village documents. Plans also call for a new theme for the Dine-O-Rama food court.

Without disclosing names, Gurnee Mills is trying to lure two national retailers to fill the former Sports Authority and T.J. Maxx spaces. Based on national averages, those retailers are projected to have a combined $14 million in annual sales at Gurnee Mills.

"We do feel this (remodeling) is necessary to continue to draw quality national retailers to the shopping center," Gurnee Mills General Manager Randy Ebertowski said.

One of the areas on the mall's west side targeted for improvements will receive an early boost Wednesday with the opening of Chicago Woodfire Pizza Co. Outdoor dining space has been created next to its entrance and a sleek renovation is visible inside.

The eatery's addition came about through a decision by mall officials to reach out to local restaurant operators. Chicago Woodfire Pizza is owned by Khayat Entertainment, which also operates Primo and Fatman Pizza Pub in Gurnee, the Lakehouse in Lake Villa and Lake Bluff, and Firewood Restaurant and Sports Lounge in McHenry.

"We have been developing the Chicago Woodfire Pizza Co. concept for quite some time," Khayat President Nicole Khayat said. "When Gurnee Mills approached us to collaborate on a fresh, new local restaurant, it was a natural fit. We love the Gurnee community, so we are so excited to open another unique dining option here."

In addition to pizza, the new restaurant will offer entrees such as chicken Parmesan, burgers and handcrafted cocktails.