Report: Shots fired at Palatine Walmart

Palatine police are responding to reports of shots fired inside a Walmart at 1555 N. Rand Road in Palatine.

Officers responded to the call about 7:30 p.m. and no injuries have been reported so far, authorities said.

Employees at a nearby Denny's said they heard sirens headed toward the Wal-Mart, and employees at the La Presa Restaurant across Rand Road said several police vehicles are at the scene.