CDW sees 2.2 percent jump in 4Q sales

Globe Newswire

LINCOLNSHIRE -- CDW Corp. reported a 2.2 percent increase in net sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 as the technology solutions provider continued to see increases across all of its customer markets.

Total net sales were e $3.49 billion, compared to $3.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. On an average daily basis, net sales increased 3.8 percent. On a constant currency basis, average daily sales growth, versus fourth quarter of 2015 was 5.0 percent.

"2016 was another year of strategic progress and strong financial performance, as we capitalized on market trends and delivered excellent profitability while continuing to invest in our future," said Thomas E. Richards, chairman and chief executive officer of CDW.

"We achieved three key milestones in 2016. First, we surpassed $1.5 billion in customer spend on workloads delivered via the cloud. Second, we surpassed $1 billion in customer spend on security solutions. Finally, we generated more than $75 million in customer spend from US and UK referrals stemming from our acquisition of CDW UK in August, 2015," he added.

Richards said the company is in line to achieve its U.S. IT market growth by 200 to 300 basis points in 2017.