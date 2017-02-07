Palatine council approves Burger King near Rand, Dundee

A new Burger King restaurant will be built near the intersection of Rand and Dundee roads on Palatine's northeast side, after village officials unanimously approved the plan Monday.

An existing, vacant building at 1630 N. Rand Road will be demolished to make way for what will be Palatine's third Burger King. The fast-food restaurant, which will include a drive-through, will be owned by N3 Real Estate, a national developer, and operated by TomsKing Inc., which runs a number of other Burger Kings in Illinois and other states.

Before approving the plan Monday, village council members discussed concerns about whether traffic will be affected by the property's unique shape. The plan calls for drivers to be able to enter the property from both Rand and Dundee roads, but they will only be able to exit to Rand.

Michael Caldwell, the project's engineer, said similar layouts have been approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Mark Huonder, a development manager from N3 Real Estate, said the plan calls for there to be two exit lanes, one in each direction, from the property. That is still subject to IDOT approval.

The empty building that will be demolished most recently was home to Wolf Cabinetry. That business moved to a storefront across the street about two years ago.

The proposed hours of operation for the Burger King are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The floor plan calls for 28 seats, and about 12 employees will work each shift.