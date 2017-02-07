Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 2/7/2017 12:23 PM

Palatine council approves Burger King near Rand, Dundee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This vacant building at 1630 N. Rand Road in Palatine will be torn down to make way for a Burger King restaurant. The proposal won unanimous approval Monday from the Palatine village council.

      This vacant building at 1630 N. Rand Road in Palatine will be torn down to make way for a Burger King restaurant. The proposal won unanimous approval Monday from the Palatine village council.
    Doug T. Graham | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

A new Burger King restaurant will be built near the intersection of Rand and Dundee roads on Palatine's northeast side, after village officials unanimously approved the plan Monday.

An existing, vacant building at 1630 N. Rand Road will be demolished to make way for what will be Palatine's third Burger King. The fast-food restaurant, which will include a drive-through, will be owned by N3 Real Estate, a national developer, and operated by TomsKing Inc., which runs a number of other Burger Kings in Illinois and other states.

Before approving the plan Monday, village council members discussed concerns about whether traffic will be affected by the property's unique shape. The plan calls for drivers to be able to enter the property from both Rand and Dundee roads, but they will only be able to exit to Rand.

Michael Caldwell, the project's engineer, said similar layouts have been approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Mark Huonder, a development manager from N3 Real Estate, said the plan calls for there to be two exit lanes, one in each direction, from the property. That is still subject to IDOT approval.

The empty building that will be demolished most recently was home to Wolf Cabinetry. That business moved to a storefront across the street about two years ago.

The proposed hours of operation for the Burger King are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The floor plan calls for 28 seats, and about 12 employees will work each shift.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account