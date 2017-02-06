Agostino helps Blues beat Flyers 2-0

Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth defends the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Saint Louis Blues, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Nick Schultz, left, and Ivan Provorov, center, defend as Saint Louis Blues' Dimitrij Jaskin, makes a pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Andrew MacDonald, left, is shoved to the ice by Saint Louis Blues' David Perron, as they chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Saint Louis Blues' Kenny Agostino raises his stick celebrating his goal while Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth looks back at the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Blues won 2-0. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years, Carter Hutton had 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night.

Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on Feb. 1, following a 1-5-0 stretch. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since Jan. 24 and No. 3 on the season.

Michal Neuvirth made 14 stops for Philadelphia, which lost for the third time in four games.