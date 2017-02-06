Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/6/2017 9:59 AM

Video of meteor captured by Lisle police officer

  • This image from a dashcam video provided by the Lisle Police Department shows a meteor as it streaked over Lake Michigan early Monday morning. The meteor lit up the sky across several states in the Midwest.

Lee Filas
 
 

Social media is abuzz after a meteor streaking across the sky was captured on video by a Lisle police officer.

The seven-second video posted on the Illinois Storm Chaser Facebook page shows the meteor as it streaks over houses in Lisle, flashing briefly before it moves out of site.

The video has been shared more than 3,500 times since it was posted early Monday morning.

The American Meteor Society said on their website they have received more than 185 reports about the fireball event over the Midwest at about 1:25 a.m.

The green fireball was seen primarily from Illinois and Wisconsin, but witnesses from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ontario (Canada) also reported it, the group said.

