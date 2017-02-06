Drug-induced homicide defendant arrested in Elgin on heroin charge

A 29-year-old woman charged in a fatal heroin overdose from April 2016 was arrested over the weekend on charges she possessed heroin and a hypodermic needle.

Catherine N. Smith, of the 1900 block of 2900th Road, Ottawa, was being held at the Kane County jail on $30,000 bail after her arrest Sunday following a traffic stop on McLean Boulevard in Elgin, according to Kane County court records.

Smith had been released on her own recognizance after her arrest last year on charges of drug-induced homicide in the death of her husband, Richard Gregorie, 34, who was found unresponsive in his home on the 46W500 block of Main Street in unincorporated Kaneville Township.

Authorities say Smith and another person provided Gregorie with a fatal dose of heroin April 23.

Smith is now charged with felony possession of a controlled substance of less than 15 grams of heroin, driving while her license was revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

If convicted of drug-induced homicide, Smith faces six to 30 years in prison. The heroin charges carry a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors also have sought to rescind Smith's probation from a 2014 felony retail theft conviction, saying she missed three probation appointments and tested positive for drugs in October 2016, records show.

She is next due in court Friday.