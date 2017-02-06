Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/6/2017 5:02 PM

McHenry man charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Sara Hooker
 
 

A McHenry man faces numerous charges related to child pornography, Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office said.

Joseph Gould, 31, was charged after investigators searched his home Friday in the 400 block of North Hill Road and found evidence of child pornography, Madigan's office said in a statement.

Gould was charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies punishable by between 6 and 30 years in prison, and seven counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison.

The investigation was a joint effort between Madigan's office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office.

"HSI is committed to thwarting the distribution of child pornography, and to ensuring that criminals like the defendant are brought to justice for preying on vulnerable children," said James M. Gibbons, special agent in charge of HSI in Chicago. "HSI works closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and arrest child sexual predators who possess and trade child pornography. This is an important fight to protect our children."

Gould appeared in a McHenry County bond court Saturday morning. His bond was set at $250,000.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account