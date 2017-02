Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra train in Roselle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an outbound Metra train Monday evening in Roselle, Metra officials said.

The person was struck at about 6:15 p.m. near the Roselle Road train crossing, which is just west of the Roselle station, Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said. Trains were delayed between 30 minutes and an hour throughout the evening. The morning commute won't be affected, she said.