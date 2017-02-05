Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/5/2017 12:59 PM

Driver charged with DUI in Palatine crash

Daily Herald report

A 51-year-old Carpentersville woman is facing drunken driving allegations after police said she caused a two-vehicle crash in Palatine that injured herself and another driver.

Gloria Ortiz is scheduled to appear in Cook County court Feb. 28 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle stemming from the Feb. 1 crash at the intersection of West Dundee Road and North Palos Avenue.

Palatine police said that Ortiz was driving a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Dundee Road at about 6:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when it crossed into the oncoming westbound lane of traffic and struck a Toyota SUV head-on.

Ortiz was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was last listed in stable condition, according to police. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and has since been released.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, police said.

