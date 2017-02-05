Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/5/2017 4:57 PM

Pediatrician discusses arrest at Roskam protest in Palatine

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Palatine police arrest Dr. Wynn Sheade as he and about 400 others protested Saturday outside the Palatine Township Republican Organization office in Palatine while U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam was inside talking to organization members.

    Palatine police arrest Dr. Wynn Sheade as he and about 400 others protested Saturday outside the Palatine Township Republican Organization office in Palatine while U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam was inside talking to organization members.
    Courtesy of Sanford Morganstein

 

A pediatrician arrested Saturday during a protest outside the Palatine Township Republican Organization office said he was only trying to get the ear of U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam when officers took him into custody.

"Palatine police impeded my progress to go into the meeting with Mr. Roskam," Dr. Wynn Sheade said Sunday. "They said I wasn't welcome to make that journey to his office.

"I was having a discussion with the police officer. I guess he wanted to make sure that no one else was going to challenge the situation."

The Palatine resident said he was charged with trespassing on private property and has a court date later this month.

Palatine police were unavailable Sunday to speak about the arrest, but confirmed no one was being held in custody.

Sheade's was the only arrest Saturday after about 400 protesters gathered outside the PTRO office during its closed-door meeting with Roskam, a Wheaton Republican who's come under fire in recent days for his response to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

"The police were just trying to do their job," said Sheade, who was released on his own recognizance after the arrest. "I understand that they're there to try to balance both sides."

He said he was disappointed Roskam did not take the time to speak with protesters.

"I think that a congressman is a congressman to all of the constituents, not just to one party," he said.

Sheade he would have told Roskam it is important to keep the Affordable Care Act in place until there is something better to replace it. He said the Act has allowed many, including some of his own patients, access to the health care system.

The issue also affects him personally, since his wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

"(Repealing the ACA) is going to restrict my patients and people like my wife and others to health care," he said.

As for future political activism, Sheade said, "I think all good citizens should get out and voice their opinions and let the government know how they feel. That's what Democracy is all about."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account