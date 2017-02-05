Pediatrician discusses arrest at Roskam protest in Palatine

Palatine police arrest Dr. Wynn Sheade as he and about 400 others protested Saturday outside the Palatine Township Republican Organization office in Palatine while U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam was inside talking to organization members. Courtesy of Sanford Morganstein

A pediatrician arrested Saturday during a protest outside the Palatine Township Republican Organization office said he was only trying to get the ear of U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam when officers took him into custody.

"Palatine police impeded my progress to go into the meeting with Mr. Roskam," Dr. Wynn Sheade said Sunday. "They said I wasn't welcome to make that journey to his office.

"I was having a discussion with the police officer. I guess he wanted to make sure that no one else was going to challenge the situation."

The Palatine resident said he was charged with trespassing on private property and has a court date later this month.

Palatine police were unavailable Sunday to speak about the arrest, but confirmed no one was being held in custody.

Sheade's was the only arrest Saturday after about 400 protesters gathered outside the PTRO office during its closed-door meeting with Roskam, a Wheaton Republican who's come under fire in recent days for his response to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

"The police were just trying to do their job," said Sheade, who was released on his own recognizance after the arrest. "I understand that they're there to try to balance both sides."

He said he was disappointed Roskam did not take the time to speak with protesters.

"I think that a congressman is a congressman to all of the constituents, not just to one party," he said.

Sheade he would have told Roskam it is important to keep the Affordable Care Act in place until there is something better to replace it. He said the Act has allowed many, including some of his own patients, access to the health care system.

The issue also affects him personally, since his wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

"(Repealing the ACA) is going to restrict my patients and people like my wife and others to health care," he said.

As for future political activism, Sheade said, "I think all good citizens should get out and voice their opinions and let the government know how they feel. That's what Democracy is all about."