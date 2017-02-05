Police question person of interest in Wheaton homicide

Yellow police tape surrounds a home in the 1300 block of Woodcutter Lane in Wheaton after a reported homicide Saturday evening. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

Wheaton Police enter a home in the 1300 block of Woodcutter Lane in Wheaton as part of a homicide investigation. Police said Erin C. Leinweber, 58, of Wheaton, was found dead in the residence Saturday night. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

Authorities are questioning a person of interest in the Saturday evening slaying of a 58-year-old Wheaton woman.

Erin C. Leinweber was found dead about 6:45 p.m. in a residence in the 1300 block of Woodcutter Lane, Wheaton police said Sunday. Though the cause of death is not being released, authorities said they are investigating it as a homicide.

Officials said Leinweber's death appears to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public.

Police are now seeking the public's help in locating two vehicles that may be relevant to the investigation, including Leinweber's red 2009 Kia Spectra with Illinois plate V264403. The car may have a Hillary Clinton bumper sticker on the back.

Authorities are also searching for a 2000 Toyota Camry with Illinois plate Z810380. Anyone who sees either vehicle is asked to call 911.

Wheaton police, the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, the DuPage County state's attorney's office and the DuPage County coroner's office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wheaton Police Lt. Robert Miller at (630) 260-2073.