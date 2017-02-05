Man charged with killing wife in Spring Grove

A man is facing murder charges after his wife was found shot to death Friday in her Spring Grove home.

Lorin E. Volberding, 71, was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday. He was ordered held at the McHenry County jail on $100,000 bail, records show.

Elizabeth M. Volberding, 68, died from a gunshot wound to the neck, McHenry County Coroner Anne L. Majewski said. Spring Grove police found her while responding to her home about 1:23 p.m. Friday after a neighbor called 911.

Lorin Volberding was taken into custody later that day, court records show.

Both Elizabeth and Lorin retired from jobs at the Chicago Police Department in 2000.

Lorin Volberding is expected to next appear in court Tuesday.