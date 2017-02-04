Person found dead in Spring Grove home fire

The Spring Grove Fire Protection District said a person was found dead Friday night during a fire in the 9800 block of Hunters Lane.

Battalion Chief Dan Illges said firefighters were called to the two-story, single-family home around 5:45 p.m.

What appeared to be a small fire at first proved to be a stubborn blaze that took more than an hour to put out.

The fire was mainly concentrated on the first floor. It was so intense it burned through that floor, sending debris into the basement.

Firefighters also fought the blaze on the second floor, where heat and smoke had traveled, as they tried to prevent the attic from catching fire.

"The attic looked like it was about to flash over," Illges said.

While the fire was still in progress, shortly after 5:45 p.m., crews in the dining room discovered a body, whose identification is yet to be disclosed. Illges said the McHenry County Coroner was called to the scene and eventually removed the body.

He said the fire will be under extensive investigation which will also involve the McHenry County Sheriff and the state fire marshal's office.

Illges said assistance on the scene and at the station was provided by neighboring departments.

The building has been boarded up and is unhabitable. Damage is estimated at $150,000 for the building and $100,000 for the contents.

It appears that only the deceased resided in the house.

No neighboring structures were affected, and no firefighters were injured.