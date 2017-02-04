Roskam meets with Republicans in Palatine, ignores 400 protestors

hello

About 400 protesters jeered U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton outside in subfreezing temperatures on Saturday as he met with about 100 members of the Palatine Township Republican Organization in Palatine.

Palatine police made one arrest but declined to provide the protester's name or details of any charges.

The six-term Republican, who has been supporting President Donald Trump on the repeal-replace of Obamacare, the immigration executive order, taxes and other issues, bypassed the crowds and instead mingled with his party members.

"We're trying to get Roskam to listen to us," said Laina Stilwell of Wheaton and a member of the Indivisible DuPage group against Trump. "We've called Roskam several times and filled out the online forms, but they tell us that he's not taking appointments. But he holds a meeting here where he can cherry pick the questions."

Inside, Roskam talked to his fellow Republicans and only took questions on index cards read aloud by Republican Palatine Township Committeeman Aaron Del Mar. Roskam reiterated his support of Trump's efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act, the review and likely reduction of business regulations and taxes, and his immigration stance, among other issues.

During the meeting, protesters continued chants outside, asking Roskam to talk with them. The groups, 6th District of Illinois -- Holding Peter Roskam Accountable, Action 6th District Illinois and Palatine After March Action Group, were joined by Indivisible DuPage of Wheaton and others. Most chants were anti-Roskam, anti-Trump and pro democracy, while some held the rainbow flag representing all sexual orientations or signs against banning Muslims.

After the meeting, Roskam left through the back door.